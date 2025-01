HH Donates Bus to Late Dora Nyambe’s School

President Hakainde Hichilema has donated a bus to Footprints of Hope, a school founded by the late Mkushi philanthropist Dora Nyambe, who passed away on December 25, 2024.

Ms. Nyambe cared for over 500 vulnerable children, and one of her last wishes was to secure a bus for the school.

Credit: ZNBC