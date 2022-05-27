HH DON’T JUST LISTEN TO THESE LIARS AND PRAISE SINGERS TELLING YOU ALL IS WELL, URGES SINYANGWE … you risk being a one term govt

Faustina Sinyangwe has urged President Hakainde Hichilema not to “just listen to these liars and praise singers telling him that everything is okay”, warning that he risks being one term president.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Sinyangwe urged the UPND not rush to reprimand party members that are telling them the truth about the hardships that Zambian citizens are going through, saying they have suspended the young man in Lundazi for simply telling the truth that they had failed to keep campaign promises.

She said if the UPND administration is not going to be receptive to constructive criticism, they risk being “a one term government.”

"The President should not just listen to these liars that are telling him that everything is ok…the President should not just listen to his praise…