HH, ECL CAN CALM TENSION – CHURCH

THREE Church mother bodies have observed that there is so much tension in the country and have made an impassioned appeal to President Hakainde Hichilema and his predecessor Edgar Lungu sit together and simmer down the growing political tension.

The Zambia Council of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB), the Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ) and the Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) stated that President Hichilema and Mr Lungu must dialogue and unify the nation which had drifted apart regionally.

ZCCB Secretary General Father Francis Mukosa said in an interview that calls for dialogue between the two leaders had been there for some time and that it was up to the President Hichilema and former President Lungu to dispense with their spite against each other and unite the country.

DNZ