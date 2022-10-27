HH, ECL PRIVATELY SETTLING SCORES – ACTIVIST

By Michael Nyumbu

Governance Expert, Wesley Miyanda, has accused President Hakainde Hichilema and former President Edgar Lungu of being pretenders who are privately seeking to settle scores against each other.

Miyanda says that while Hichilema and Lungu seem to act cordially with each other when they meet, the two are locking horns in a private fight to settle their political differences.

He notes that the absence of Lungu from State functions such as the recently held Independence Day celebrations despite being invited may be a retaliation on Hichilema who never recognized his presidency.

Miyanda also alleges that the Head of State has taken a path of revenge for the perceived sufferings he endured whilst in opposition during Lungu’s reign.

He has since urged Hichilema to realize that he is President and a leader for all people, further advising Lungu to accept that he lost an election and someone new is in charge.

Recently, Zambia Center for Inter-Party Dialogue Chairperson, Highvie Hamududu, whilst featuring on radio, said there was need for a genuine dialogue between Hichilema and Lungu to sort out their differences for the good of the country.