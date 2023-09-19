HH, ECL SHOULD RECONCILE – EAST CHIEFS

Chiefs from Eastern Province have advised President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA and former President EDGAR LUNGU to reconcile and work in unity.

Paramount Chief MPEZENI says the current tension between President HICHILEMA and Mr. LUNGU is not only detrimental to the country’s development but will also breed divisions.

He says it is important for the two leaders to find a common ground to work together to advance development for the betterment of everyone.

Paramount Chief MPEZENI has also urged President HICHILEMA not to be derailed from serving citizens due to the negative voices that have continued to arise as he is on the right path to fulfilling his promises.

He said this when he and other Chiefs from Eastern Province paid a courtesy call on President HICHILEMA at Community House.

And Senior Chief NSEFU urged Government to closely work with Traditional leaders as they represent the people.

And President HICHILEMA said his Government remains committed to improving the lives of the people.

ZNBC