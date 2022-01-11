HH EXPECTED IN MALAWI TOMORROW FOR SADC MEETING

President Hakainde Hichilema is tomorrow expected to travel to Malawi to attend the extraordinary summit of SACD heads of state and government.

The President who is expected back in Zambia on the same day will be accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Stanley Kakubo, Defence Minister Ambrose Lufuma and Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu.

The summit to be preceded by an extraordinary meeting of SADC Council of Ministers on 11th January, 2022 has been convened by SADC Chairperson and Malawi President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera to discuss the security situation in cabo Delgado province in Mozambique.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Stanley Kakubo said in view of the serious nature of the purpose of calling of this extraordinary summit, it is therefore expected that nearly all SADC heads of state and government will be in attendance.

Mr. Kakubo said there has been a rise in insurgency in the Northern part of Mozambique from 2017, and in solidarity with the people of that country, at an extraordinary summit in June 2021, regional leaders approved the deployment of the SADC mission in Mozambique by July 2021, to combat acts of violent extremism in affected area of cabo delgado province.