HH FACILITATES INVESTMENT IN RENEWABLE ENERGY FROM UAE



President Hakainde Hichilema has predicted good fortunes for Zambia’s energy sector following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) between Zambia and the United Arab Emirates.

The 2-billion United States Dollars’ worth agreements signed on Tuesday is aimed at facilitating massive investment in renewable energy in the country.



Hichilema explains that the MoU and JDA will see ZESCO partner with MASDAR, a key investment funding entity of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to form a joint venture in developing and deploying large scale solar projects across the country.

The Head of State clarifies that the agreement is not a loan, rather a capital injection in which the Zambian people, through ZESCO, will be partners in shareholding.



Hichilema states that the project shall be undertaken in a phased manner, which will commence immediately, starting with the phased installation of 500 megawatts.



He says that once completed, the undertaking will result in an additional 2,000 megawatts of electricity in the country within the next few years.



Hichilema remarks that with the projected increase in electricity supply, the country shall be assured of more accelerated economic development.



He submits that the signing of this MoU and JDA is a firm attestation of the renewed confidence that investors have in the sound leadership of Zambia.