HH forced ECL out of retirement – Kasankha

FORMER President Edgar Lungu had retired from politics after losing the presidency in 2021 but has been forced to return to active politics after President Hakainde Hichilema has manifested exponential failure to deliver his promises to the expectations of Zambians, Samuel Kasankha has said.

Mr Kasankha said former President Lungu did not return to politics to replace President Hichilema to ensure he was voted out of power in 2026 but to protect the democracy, which he thought had come under threat.

“This is not very much about former President Lungu desiring to replace HH (President Hichilema) with himself but to eliminate him from State House because in his estimate which is also shared by millions of Zambians who are disaffected with HH’s leadership style, he has lamentably failed to manage the country,” Mr Kasankha said.