HH forced ECL out of retirement – Kasankha
FORMER President Edgar Lungu had retired from politics after losing the presidency in 2021 but has been forced to return to active politics after President Hakainde Hichilema has manifested exponential failure to deliver his promises to the expectations of Zambians, Samuel Kasankha has said.
Mr Kasankha said former President Lungu did not return to politics to replace President Hichilema to ensure he was voted out of power in 2026 but to protect the democracy, which he thought had come under threat.
“This is not very much about former President Lungu desiring to replace HH (President Hichilema) with himself but to eliminate him from State House because in his estimate which is also shared by millions of Zambians who are disaffected with HH’s leadership style, he has lamentably failed to manage the country,” Mr Kasankha said.
At times I find it very difficult to understand our reasoning, as Zambians. – some of us Zambians.
I always try to think especially on what the enemies of peace, security and development are always saying that the President of the Republic of Zambia. His Excellency Dr. Hakainde Hichilema has failed. These people especially the pool of snakes and robbers in PF keep on singing that, HH has failed, saying the promises that President Hakainde Hichilema promised that he will deliver to the Zambian people has not been done to them in the two years none months of UPND in power, they have failed? which one by the way we are talking of two years none month, to them, he has not done in the five years (5) term of his being in power as President of the Republic of Zambia. Let me try to count some and see if he is still in the more pronounced by his opponents especially the destroyers ( the PF ). Kindly come with me to counter check and share notice otherwise knowledge.
1. President Hakainde Hichilema when in opposition and during campaigns promised free education. ( This one is there – he has done it ) Where is the failure.
2. President Hakainde Hichilema while in opposition and during campaigns promised to restore the rule of law and stop cadarism .- this one he has done it and it is very visible to see by the eyes of faithful persons. There’s no KAMUGODI, no pangas while different opposition members can mingle while wearing their party regalia without any fights. This he has done. Where is the failure that people are propagating.
3. Reinstating meal allowances that uncle Nkandu Luo and Lungu scrapped. HH has done so to most public universities. CBU and UNZA and I hear it is being or has already been done – now extending to other public universities. This is a score then where is the failure.
4. Employment creation.- We have vividly seen with our own eyes how teachers, Medical personnel, Military personal that is ZAF, ZNS, ZAMBIA ARMY, ZAMBIA POLICE, ZAMBIA CORRECTIONAL staff have been employed just in the two plus nine months of UPND in power and being done transparently. Is this failing?
5. Managing the debt which PF under Lungu borrowed carelessly and defaulted. Failing even to talk to the owners of money because they became junks. Is this failing?
6. Shaft 28 mine in Luanshya which has been offline for more than 23 years today things are starting to happen. Is this failing?
7. Increased CDF from K 1.6 million which was rarely seen to K30+ million kwacha and being given to all constituencies without segregation. Is this failing.
8. Fixing the broken economy and paying the debt of US $800 million to Oil marketing suppliers, Suppliers of fertilizer, and a multiple of contractors which they PF left. Is this failing?
9. Settling or paying most retirees those who were spending nights at the justice ministry and cheat by Lubinda but HH has dismantled the debt. Is this failure?
10. NAPSA 20% partial Withdraw. We saw the queues of people lining up in order to get their money. Is this failing.
Can the rise in the cost of some commodities be classified as failure. After all this and other pertinent issues his eyes and focus is on it / on the ball, do you think he will fall to resolve it?
Please let us be factual and faithful in what we are saying and give credit where it is that man just making noise likes anorphilis mosquitoes.
Be muture and of value than live on lies always. NO! NO! Ayikona