HH FOREIGN ENGAGEMENTS YIELDING RESULTS – LENGWE

Rhoma Foreign Relations Institute Executive Director, Lengwe Cornelius Bwalya, says Zambia’s Foreign Policy is a key factor in the nation’s development agenda.

Bwalya was reflecting on the effectiveness of President Hakainde Hichilema’s engagement at local, regional and international levels.

He has taken pride in Hichilema’s engaments, saying his drive to secure sustainable development for Zambia is remarkable as he has been effective and efficient in mobilizing human resources, capital and technology to spur national development.

Bwalya adds that Zambia’s Foreign Policy transition since the United Party for National Development-UPND took over office in August 2021, has enhanced economic diplomacy in the country’s pursuit for benefits accruing from the International Community.

He says this is in line with Zambia’s Foreign Policy document and the 8th National Development Plan (8NDP).

Bwalya has outlined that Hichilema’s international goodwill, support and engagement has continued to attract Investment from abroad and place Zambia at the international scene as a credible and viable Investment destination.