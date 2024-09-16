HH FREE TO DREAM, THERE’S NO LACUNA THAT CAN PREVENT ELECTIONS IN 2026 – SANGWA



COME hell or high waters, elections will be held in August 2026 and there is no lacuna that can prevent this from happening, says Constitutional lawyer John Sangwa.



And Sangwa says Zambians should not take anything President Hakainde Hichilema says about the Constitution seriously because there is no LLB attached to his name for him to interpret the law.



He says the President is free to imagine whatever problems he sees in the Constitution but they should remain in his own head.



Meanwhile, Sangwa has insisted that the current constitution is the best which Zambia has ever had, observing that President Hichilema is scared of the 2026 general elections.