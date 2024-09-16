HH FREE TO DREAM, THERE’S NO LACUNA THAT CAN PREVENT ELECTIONS IN 2026 – SANGWA
COME hell or high waters, elections will be held in August 2026 and there is no lacuna that can prevent this from happening, says Constitutional lawyer John Sangwa.
And Sangwa says Zambians should not take anything President Hakainde Hichilema says about the Constitution seriously because there is no LLB attached to his name for him to interpret the law.
He says the President is free to imagine whatever problems he sees in the Constitution but they should remain in his own head.
Meanwhile, Sangwa has insisted that the current constitution is the best which Zambia has ever had, observing that President Hichilema is scared of the 2026 general elections.
You’re the one that is dreaming. You never talk truthfully. Aren’t you the same nshangwa that was talking about the same lacunae in 2016?You only believe in your own flip flops.
Sangwa, full of himself. Very disgusting and if you take a simplistic approach, you’ll think these are the learned worth their salt. Kulibe, nothing, take basa.
What is wrong with this Sangwa?? Do you think all Zambians dont read and understand their own national constitution?? Who told you that the Zambian constitution is only for those who have an LLB?? You are now irritating many people and you are luck I am not one of those who uses insults when bigotry is at play from people like you!!1
This man Sangwa has become uselsess to this country. He is inky useful when advising those that got stolen motor vehicles from ZRA illegally
Ati: ‘ there is no LLB attached to his name for him to interpret the law.’ What nonsense is this?
Atase!
Sangwa used to be a very powerful name in the olden days but not anymore. It’s like the gentleman has become an expert in hallucinating. There is no consistence in him at all, tomorrow or after tomorrow he can say something which totally the opposite of what he is saying today.
If Mr. Sangwa is the best in law, how is it that he lost the eligibility case he took to court against the former president ECL just before the 2021 general elections? Also, isn’t he the same man who had to apologize to the supreme court judges after he made some contemptious remarks against them? Let something be clear here, elections shall be held in 2026 without a doubt but we have to be mindful that the constitution in it’s current form has loopholes which will need to be fixed as soon as possible, otherwise, we will cry when someone abuse it the future and we should not complain when that happens. And to say our constitution is best is something no can say because nothing is perfect and that why it gets amended every now and then and this will continue because things change.
Abena Zambezi above on the attack hahaha.
Your ka tribalist conman is going in 2026.
Vote wisely in 2026.
K* nio yako Indigo Tryol for being always tribal in your comment. You will disappear iwe before 2026 if you continue with your stinking PF tribal idiocy. Zambia simunda wa Edgar Lungu iwe. Abash guntrotting and Panga Wielding PF criminals for good.
Did HH say elections will not be held?
Please, go back replay what was said.
Sangwa should be above board, but now the political diarrhea seems to have caught him after he indicated his intentions to form a political party.
Sober up, Sangwa, sober up faza.
Correct , State Counsel. This is the best Constitution Zambia has ever had. Hakainde shouldn’t be allowed to change even a comma, Semi colon or full stop in our constitution. He has been probbing looking for a gate pass to enter the document …and he is now very desperate. All the clauses were put in the constitution for a reason.
If the playing field is uneven; if am not allowed to campaign all over Zambia; if there is Violence against me and my members ; if I don’t have access to state media ; If there’s no Transparency in the Electoral system; If there’s evidence of Corruption and ECZ is looking away ; If my hands and legs are tied , encumbrances all over…or if am dead , then it’s not an election. This beautiful clause is meant to provide for free and fair elections. Times for the incumbent to abuse state machinery to win General Elections are over.I should be allowed to freely campaign in Bweengwa, Monze, Dundumwezi, Mongu , Solwezi Chinsali and Mwansabombwe.
It’s good legal minds are offering opinions on this issue …There is no Lacuna bwana Hakainde. Do the right thing sir… No sham elections as we saw in Kabwata, Kabushi and Kwacha…or what we have been seeing in Ward Bye Elections. Provide for a free and fair Electoral Process, Transparent and Violence free, and all will be great in 2026.
I feel sorry for you because you will be crying after 2026 and you wish you had listened to his president HH’s advise to close any loophole in the constitution which can be abused. Watch the space.
@ Straight forward
I have looked at this beautiful clause 52 with an open mind.. I do the same with all the clauses in the 2016 Amended Constitutional..I have the actual draft which was presented to ECL. with beautiful economic and social rights which Hakainde rejected in the referendum. I personally also rejected the expanded 305 members of Parliament, proportional representation, and provincial assemblies. Was on the same page with the Technical committee.
I have also traced this beautiful clause 52 all the way back to the 3rd Republic 1991 Constitution. Then I did a critique of this clause… looking at the demerits and merits objectively.
I reached the conclusion that the people who have been making this submission in all the past review commissions were wise..and thankfully the technical committee included it in our constitution.
On the surface it may look problematic, but when you objectively analyze it, you discover that it’s meant to protect our democracy. It guarantees free and fair elections. ECZ will wake up.
Hallucinating Hypocrite too much idiocy in your borrowed stinking PF comment. Zambia simunda wa Edgar Lungu iwe. Abash guntrotting and Panga Wielding PF criminals for good.
We don’t have lawyers
Ifima praise singers, they are like rabid dogs.
Musonda the Rabid dogs are found among you PF criminals who think Zambia nimunda wa Edgar Lungu yekha PF idiot iwe. Abash guntrotting and Panga Wielding PF criminals for good. P*nyo patambala pako malume.
Sworn unreasonable critics are like attack dogs.
It is always priests and reverends from a certain region who attack the President (HH). The past two days has been the turn of lawyers from the same region mounting attack after attack on the President. They are really very bitter that one of their own is not the president. We witnessed similar bitterness from the same people during President Mwanawasa’s reign. Shameless tribalists!
As the learned gentleman has stated that HH does not have an LLB after his name to INTERPRET the constitution then in his interpretation it means that only.LLB knowledge is capable of knowing how to interpret the the constitution.Sir.if this is your assertion then one would expect that all with LLB after theit name would always agree.
Interpretation is a decision arrived at by individuals assessing the presented data.If that is the case ss you state then why have a panel of judges if LLB is the criteria, according to you they shoukf all arrive at the samr decision because of LLB after their name.Sir, why is your interpretation correct when others are not.Am sure you will educate us without LLB after nour names.Oh why wasn’t there a unanimous decision with regards to the eligibility of ECL to run for a third time,, interpretation is obviously a personal understanding, is you interpretation correct or may a constitutional court judge differ with you.
Just s thought
What happens is long after nominations but just before elections, a presidential candidate pulls out, does that not cause fresh nominations and how long after pulling out should fresh nominations and elections take place?, and if it happens again would this not be a problem of delayed elections