HH FREES 1500 INMATES

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has pardoned 1,530 inmates from various correctional facilities across the country to mark this year’s Africa Freedom Day.

The pardoned inmates include 1,497 ordinary inmates, eight aged, seven convicted foreign Nationals and 18 inmates detained at the President’s pleasure.

ZANIS reports that Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Jack Mwiimbu announced the pardoning of inmates in Monze District today.

Mwiimbu disclosed that currently the inmate population stands at 26, 438 against the holding current capacity of 10, 650 which was previously at 9,150 before opening Mwembeshi Correctional Centre.

He explained that among the pardoned, 89 are females and 1, 441 are males.

The Minister said the action by President Hichilema is in exercise of the powers conferred on him by the constitution.