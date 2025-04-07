HH FUNDED MINI HOSPITAL IN MONGU NEAR COMPLETION



April 06, 2025



MONGU – The construction of Kalangu mini hospital in Mongu solely funded by President Hakainde Hichilema and his family has reached advanced stage and is expected to be handed over to the Ministry of Health in June 2025.



The Mini hospital is built on the land gifted to President Hichilema by Induna Kapui, just adjacent to the point where the 2017 treason tramped up charges are said to have emanated from.





The health facility which will include admission wards for both male and female, Laboratory and other facilities is built exactly 1.2 kilometers from where President Hichilema is alleged to have overtaken then President Edgar Lungu’s motorcade.





Luitumezi Shangwe Bo Hichilema for the gift to the people of Kalangu.





TWAMIKANDELEZA MULIMU AMITUSE SHANGWE



