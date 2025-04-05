HH has appointed an ‘ancestor’ at local govt – Kalaba

… overlooking youths and women



By Chinoyi Chipulu



Opposition Citizens First leader Harry Kalaba says President Hakainde Hichilema has appointed ‘an ancestor’ Gift Sialubalo to replace Garry Nkombo as local government minister, when he was pushing for constitutional amendments to accommodate more youths and women in key governance positions.





And Kalaba has observed MMD leader pastor Nevers Mumba was being mischievous for accusing opposition leaders of spreading lies against President Hakainde Hichilema through desperation.





Featuring on UNZA Radio yesterday in Lusaka, Kalaba said President Hichilema was merely using the youths and women for his survival after he realized that they were



