HH has arrived in Tanzania to participate in the forthcoming Joint Summit on the DRC Conflict

*Statement on President Hichilema’s Participation in the EAC-SADC Joint Summit on the DRC Conflict*



8th February 2025



His Excellency, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia, has arrived in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania to participate in the forthcoming Joint Summit between the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC), scheduled to take place today. The high-level Summit will focus on addressing the ongoing conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and fostering collective efforts toward a peaceful resolution.





The Summit underscores the importance of regional cooperation in tackling security challenges, with both the EAC and SADC joining forces to advance peace and stability in Eastern DRC. This collaborative approach highlights the commitment of regional leaders to finding sustainable solutions to the crisis through dialogue, diplomacy, and coordinated action.





President Hichilema has consistently championed the principle that peace, security, and stability are fundamental prerequisites for sustainable development. He firmly believes that instability anywhere poses a threat to stability everywhere and that regional security concerns are best addressed through collective engagement by nations within the affected region.





As a key participant in the Summit, President Hichilema will engage his counterparts in advancing dialogue and peacebuilding efforts aimed at restoring stability in the DRC. Through his leadership and strong network among regional Heads of State, he remains committed to promoting diplomatic solutions that will pave the way for lasting peace and prosperity in Eastern DRC.



Clayson Hamasaka,

Communications Specialist

State House.