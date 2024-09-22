HH  has become the second Head of State to grace Malaila traditional ceremony after then President RUPIAH BANDA in 2011

MALAMBO CULTURAL ASSOCIATION THANKS HH



The Kunda people of Mambwe District, Eastern Province have held the 2024 Malaila traditional ceremony.



President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has become the second Head of State to grace the ceremony after then President RUPIAH BANDA in 2011.



Malambo cultural Association Chairperson ISAAC ZULU says President HICHILEMA’s gracing of the ceremony is a clear demonstration that he has a heart for the people.



Mr. ZULU told ZNBC News on the sidelines of the ceremony that the people of Mambwe are happy that the President will be able to respond to various challenges facing the area.



And a traditionalist, DAVISON KWENDAKWEMA said the ceremony embodies the rich Kunda heritage.



ZNBC