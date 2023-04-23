HH HAS CLEARED UPND TRIBAL TAG – MULENGA

GOVERNANCE and Development Advocates Zambia Executive Director, Elias Mulenga, says the tribal tag associated with the United Party for National Development – UPND has evaporated following recent national activities in the country.

Mulenga notes that the UPND’s victory in three recently held by-elections in Muchinga, Central and the Copperbelt Provinces where the party was not popular leaves no room for tribalism.

He has called on Zambians to embrace peace and Democracy, further congratulating the ruling party for what he terms as a true reflection of the love people have for President Hakainde Hichilema.

Meanwhile, Mulenga has also applauded government for the National Pension Scheme – NAPSA partial withdrawals of funds to pensioners who mostly live in abject poverty when their money is in national coffers.

He feels the gesture to give partial payments to workers is a sign of significance of the country’s recovery to its lost glory, adding that the Kwacha’s recent gains against the dollar is enough to note that Zambia is on a recovery path.

