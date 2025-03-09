HH HAS DEMONSTRATED TRUE STATESMANSHIP  BY INTERACTING WITH AREA MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT  HON SIBONGILE MWAMBA , MP FOR KASAMA

0

UPND Media Director Mark Simuuwe writes.✍️

HH HAS DEMONSTRATED TRUE STATESMANSHIP  BY INTERACTING WITH AREA MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT  HON SIBONGILE MWAMBA , MP FOR KASAMA



A picture showing a President who means well for all Zambians , in that even if someone’s parents was convicted by the courts of law , his children  are innocent and have to interact with the Head  of State.



This act by President  HH , undoubtedly , demonstrates  true statesmanship and maturity of leadership .

Bravo !



Hon Mwamba is MP for Kasama Central and as a law maker , it is wisdom to be available  when the Head of State is visiting her Constituency .



President  Hichilema is by law President of both opposition  and ruling party MPs; in short he is the President of the Republic of Zambia .

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here