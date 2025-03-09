UPND Media Director Mark Simuuwe writes.✍️



HH HAS DEMONSTRATED TRUE STATESMANSHIP BY INTERACTING WITH AREA MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT HON SIBONGILE MWAMBA , MP FOR KASAMA





A picture showing a President who means well for all Zambians , in that even if someone’s parents was convicted by the courts of law , his children are innocent and have to interact with the Head of State.





This act by President HH , undoubtedly , demonstrates true statesmanship and maturity of leadership .



Bravo !





Hon Mwamba is MP for Kasama Central and as a law maker , it is wisdom to be available when the Head of State is visiting her Constituency .





President Hichilema is by law President of both opposition and ruling party MPs; in short he is the President of the Republic of Zambia .