HH has failed to reduce the cost of living-  UPND Member George N Mtonga

HH has failed to reduce the cost of living



George N Mtonga, a Zambian national based in the USA is an avid supporter of President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND.



But in a series of videos and posts, he has made it clear that President Hakainde Hichilema, who came on a platform to resolve the economic crisis and high cost of living in 2021, has lamentably failed in these areas.