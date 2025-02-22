HH has failed to reduce the cost of living-  UPND Member George N Mtonga

HH has failed to reduce the cost of living
George N Mtonga, a Zambian national based in the USA is an avid supporter of President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND.
But in a series of videos and posts, he has made it clear that President Hakainde Hichilema, who came on a platform to resolve the economic crisis and high cost of living in 2021, has lamentably failed in these areas.
Reducing the cost of living takes many years. It is not a magic trick. If you want magic, go to Mbala or Mozambique, the will show you a snake’s batakoz. And it is not a wanu man show.
The first step is dismantling the kaloba that Lungu secured using our name. This is where we are.
Lungu used this kaloba to gift his children, he tried to launder it with his good friend owner of Ndozo lodge (deposit of 3.5 million US dollars and more), Faith Musonda had over 26 million kwacha in cash and several properties seized.
All pointing in wanu direction.
The 2nd term in office of HH 2026 to 2031 is when you will see Zambia’s private sector rise up and heal our economy.