HH dismisses mines PS, transfers Chawe to Cabinet Office

By Mast Reporter

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has dismissed mines permanent secretary Sakwiba Musiwa.



And President Hichilema has moved commerce permanent secretary Perpetual Chawe to Cabinet Office under special duties.

According to Cabinet Office sources, President Hichilema has not given reasons for Musiwa’s removal but thanked him for the services rendered to the country.