HH has forgotten me, Prof Chirwa cries



ZAMBIA’S renowned aeronautical engineer Professor, Clive Chirwa has expressed his disappointment over what he perceives as President Hakainde Hichilema’s indifference toward him since assuming office.





“I have worked tirelessly for this country every time, but nobody listens. How many things have I done for this country?





“My relationship with President Hakainde Hichilema was very good before he went into power. Him and I had a very cordial relationship.

I even helped him in many things. But somebody got into power and he has forgotten us,” he lamented https://newsite3.dailynationzambia.com/2024/12/hh-has-forgotten-me-prof-chirwa-cries/