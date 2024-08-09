HH has instructed his Police officers to keep me in Police Cells throughout the weekend – Fred M’membe

Hichilema has refused to give me Police Bond l!
It has become clear that Mr Hakainde Hichilema has instructed his Police officers to keep me in Police Cells throughout the weekend on a bondable offence.
My lawyers have been at Police Headquarters since morning for formalities but have now been told that Police Headquarters is being fumigated and nobody will be attended to.
Fred M’membe
Aka ka tata kamiponto pakanwa kkkkk.Too arrogany
Ala ukupoka icinsenda ku nkoko, kunakilila
If you disrespect and insult your fellow leader, the president of the nation for that matter, how can you respect the people who are just mere civilians.
Hakainde has no police officers in this country, police officers are employed and paid by the state. Besides that, you don’t even need to tell us if you are spending the weekend in cells. Police only arrest law breakers and not innocent people, just prove your innocence in Court, you will be out. Please concentrate on obeying the law and not daring the head of State all the time, it does not pay and it won’t take you anywhere. Boma ni Boma, you can’t defeat it.