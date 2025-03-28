HH has made a huge mistake firing Garry Nkombo- Miles Sampa

Hon. Miles Sampa writes:
About HH firing Garry Nkombo
As expected BAU ( Business As Usual) Presidents fire the best players or strikers that they have in their team and this is a typical example of PHH firing one of longst his fee good Ministers Hon Garry Nkombo.
Its a know fact thag Garry is amongst those without which HH would have not won in 2021. Garry has also worked himself out If his skin to ensure the rather hard to sell CDF agenda makes a bit of strides in all constituencies.
Even this Bill 11 they have; no other player in their team has adequate experience and skills to engage or convince any additional MP to ever vote with them. It is a BID Bill but HH has just switched off the only Oxygen tank he had.
Garry is an across the floor player that freely interacts with Oppositon or Indepenedmt MPs. In all his vibes on the floor or corridors of the House; it’s been “..support President HH & the UPND now and beyond 2026.”
I have witnessed it time and again in the Zambia and Africa political arena that Presidents usually pave their route to defeat. 90% of the time they choose to believe lies peddled on their best people. I know this so very well because experienced it time and again.
I can only imagine it was echos of “ he wants to challenge you as UPND President and that’s why he is working very hard “. Lol
Anyways it is non of the PF business. Anour 16 months to go 13th August 2026.
MBS28.03.2025
Nkombo is the next running met for HH as Nalumango maybe considering to go and rest.
HH can’t distance himself from Nkombo it can’t never, but he can move him from a ministry where he may not be doing well.
The entire government including its head are a biggest mistake Zambia has ever brought upon itself. The rest are just results of the same mistake.
Ba Sampa ukusabaila. The President must have a very good reason for firing Mr. Nkombo and you are not privy to that.
I have said it on this forum many times, Gary should have been the president. He is neither corrupt nor a tribalist. I really like this man. He advised Hakainde against changing the constitution for selfish reasons,. He was overruled on demolishing forest 27 as well. Gary is everything Hakainde can never be.
Do not believe the lies that will come out about Gary being fired because of some fake tender procedure regarding a family member. Hakainde will try to tarnish his name. Gary is a clean man, unlike Hakainde.
God bless Gary Nkombo.
Vote for change in 2026.