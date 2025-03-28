HH has made a huge mistake firing Garry Nkombo- Miles Sampa

Hon. Miles Sampa writes:

About HH firing Garry Nkombo



As expected BAU ( Business As Usual) Presidents fire the best players or strikers that they have in their team and this is a typical example of PHH firing one of longst his fee good Ministers Hon Garry Nkombo.



Its a know fact thag Garry is amongst those without which HH would have not won in 2021. Garry has also worked himself out If his skin to ensure the rather hard to sell CDF agenda makes a bit of strides in all constituencies.





Even this Bill 11 they have; no other player in their team has adequate experience and skills to engage or convince any additional MP to ever vote with them. It is a BID Bill but HH has just switched off the only Oxygen tank he had.





Garry is an across the floor player that freely interacts with Oppositon or Indepenedmt MPs. In all his vibes on the floor or corridors of the House; it’s been “..support President HH & the UPND now and beyond 2026.”





I have witnessed it time and again in the Zambia and Africa political arena that Presidents usually pave their route to defeat. 90% of the time they choose to believe lies peddled on their best people. I know this so very well because experienced it time and again.





I can only imagine it was echos of “ he wants to challenge you as UPND President and that’s why he is working very hard “. Lol





Anyways it is non of the PF business. Anour 16 months to go 13th August 2026.



MBS28.03.2025