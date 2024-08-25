HH HAS MADE SEVERAL ACHIEVEMENTS IN THE POLITICAL LANDSCAPE SINCE 2021 – MUBITA



By varshaly muleya

25 August, 2024



UPND Kafulafuta constituency presidential campaign team media director Vickram Mubita said President Hakainde Hichilema has made several achievements in the zambian political landscape since 2021.



President Hichilema has emphasized unity and inclusivity, encouraging citizens to put aside political differences for the country’s progress compared to the past where we saw some leaders from pf saying they be no tonga president. So on national unity HH has achieved that.



President hichilema has also Restored Democracy contrary to what some opposition leaders a saying on Zambia democracy under president hakainde hichilema administration. Democracy is not about insulting the president day and night “kibukuba bwale ape kilingana zamatokwani’ (that is madness and only someone who smoke marijuana can think like that ), democracy is not about preaching tribal sentiment or tribal divisions because we have laws that govern us. He has taken steps to strengthen democratic institutions, ensuring the independence of the judiciary, parliament, and the electoral commission says mubita



Mr mubita further said president Hichilema’s administration has committed to holding free and fair elections, increasing transparency and accountability in the electoral process and He has promoted political tolerance, allowing for diverse views and opinions, and reducing political violence.



Hichilema’s administration has initiated efforts to decentralize power, empowering local authorities and communities to make decisions and He has pledged to reform the constitution, addressing concerns around governance, human rights, and the rule of law and also Hichilema has encouraged reconciliation and forgiveness, aiming to heal political wounds and promote national healing, said mubita.



Speaking yesterday on a radio program Mr Mubita further said president hichilema he has worked to strengthen institutions, such as the Anti-Corruption Commission, to combat corruption and ensure accountability.



These achievements demonstrate Hichilema’s commitment to consolidating democracy, promoting national unity, and ensuring good governance in the country.



(C) WAGON MEDIA