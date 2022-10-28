HH HAS NO CONSCIOUS … why have the Tonga speaking technocrats who were heavy on ECL gone mute?– Kabimba

HH HAS NO CONSCIOUS – KABIMBA … why have the Tonga speaking technocrats who were heavy on ECL gone mute?

What happened in Kabushi, Kwacha shows you that Hichilema has no soul, says opposition Economic Front (EF) leader Wynter Kabimba.

And Kabimba is wondering where the technocrats, “mostly” Tonga speaking, are when things are this bad in the country, given that they used to descend heavily on former president Edgar Lungu.

Featuring on 5 FM’s Burning Issues programme, Kabimba accused President Hakainde Hichilema of having influenced the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to proceed with the elections in Kabushi and Kwacha, saying the little credibility he thought he had left in him for the President has now been completely wiped off.

He said he never thought President Hichilema could go to such lengths to adulterate the electoral system, saying all that pointed towards a man who was desperate and would do anything possible to remain in power.

“If this is not a dictatorship syndrome then I don’t know who is a dictator,” Kabimba said, saying the system was manipulated to reinstate the two independent candidates that had earlier pulled from the race. “It also shows you that this is a man who has no conscious…if you have it will signal you that you can’t go beyond this.”

Kabimba said the “boycott” against the elections in Kabushi and Kwacha, where the winners received only smaller percentages of the vote margins they got during the general elections in 2022, was enough to tell President Hichilema that things were not well on the ground, but that the President was… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/hh-has-no-conscious-kabimba-why-have-the-tonga-speaking-technocrats-who-were-heavy-on-ecl-gone-mute/