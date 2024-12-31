HH HAS NO DESIRE TO GO BEYOND TWO TERMS – MWEETWA



CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says President Hakainde Hichilema does not wish to lead the country beyond two terms.





After the Electoral Commission of Zambia announced that it had sent February 6, 2025 as date for a by election in Pambashe, Mporokoso PF Member of Parliament Brian Mundubile charged that UPND was in a hurry to increase its numbers in the House so that they could manipulate the Constitution.





“Their end game is known. Everybody knows that the UPND has lost popularity and effectively can’t win 2026 general elections.

So their only survival is to manipulate the Constitution. To remove the 50+1 so that it’s on simple majority or first past the post”.



News Diggers