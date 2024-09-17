



HH HAS NO INTENTION TO EXTEND STAY IN OFFICE – MWEETWA



Minister of information and Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says President Hakainde Hichilema has no intention of extending his stay in power, but only appealed to address challenges in the Zambian Constitution during his address in parliament last Friday.



Mr. Mweetwa says the government is committed to upholding the rule of law and promoting democratic values as demonstrated by the principles of separation of powers.



Mr. Mweetwa, however, acknowledged that there is lack of consensus on necessary reforms to ensure that the Constitution reflects the aspirations of all citizens.



He adds that there is need for constitutional amendments to address lacunas or ambiguities, which makes it difficult for the law to be applied predictably and for the benefit of citizens.