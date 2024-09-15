HH HAS NO INTENTIONS TO PROLONG HIS STAY IN OFFICE – GOVT



Government says President Hakainde Hichilema has no intentions to prolong his stay in office contrary to some media reports.



Speaking during a media briefing, Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana says what the President is calling for is a constitution amendment process as some clauses in the constitution may cause a delay in elections.



Mr. Kawana has cited article 52(6) of the amended constitution.



On Friday, September 13, 2024, President Hichilema during the official opening of the fourth session of the thirteenth national assembly said the lacunas in the constitution may delay elections for up to eight to nine years, a statement that has been received with mixed feelings by various stakeholders.



Former President Edgar Lungu has accused Mr. Hichilema of contemplating extending the Presidential term from the current five to seven years.