HH HAS NO RIGHT TO DETERMINE OUR BEHAVIOR…he should apologize to Zambians- KALABA

HH HAS NO RIGHT TO DETERMINE OUR BEHAVIOR- KALABA



…says his statement was reckless and he should apologize to Zambians.



LUSAKA, SATURDAY, OCTOBER, 05, 2024 (SMART EAGLES)



CITIZENS First President Harry Kalaba says President Hakainde Hichilema has no right to determine how Zambians should behave.



Mr. Kalaba has told Smart Eagles in an interview that Mr. Hichilema’s statement when he officiated at the Media Owners Association of Zambia was reckless and he should apologize to Zambians.



The former Foreign Affairs Minister said Mr. Hichilema does not own Zambians and should stick to finding solutions to the economic problems the country is faced with.



“The arrest of Zambians opposed to his rule is confirmation of what he said. We will not allow this country to slide into a dict@torship. We are a democratic nation and Mr. Hichilema can’t dictate how we should behave, his statement was reckless and he should apologize to Zambians, ” the CF leader said.



“Teaching people how to behave must start with his cadres who attacked us in Mpika at a radio station because upto now no arrests have been made. Opposition leaders are being arrested on flimsy charges, example is the arrest of of PF secretary general Mr. Raphael Nakachinda and others, this is playing double standards.”



And Mr. Kalaba the former Bahati Lawmaker said Mr. Hichilema’s call for professionalism in the media is hypocritical.



He said Mr. Hichilema must start with closing the State House controlled rogue online media Koswe and Watchdog if he is serious about professionalism in the media industry.



#SmartEagles2024