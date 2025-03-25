HH has nothing to offer, get rid of him – KBF



By Esther Chisola



Zambia Must Prosper (ZMP) leader Kelvin Bwalya Fube (KBF) has urged Zambians to get rid of the UPND in 2026, because they have nothing to offer.





In an interview, Fube, also known as KBF, said the ruling UPND and its leader President Hakainde Hichilema had nothing to offer the country because they were unable to offer solutions to the current economic challenges. He said President Hichilema’s leadership had brought doom to the entire nation.





“Let’s get rid of the UPND. They have no plan. They have got nothing to offer Zambians, especially Hakainde as an individual,” he said. “His leadership is doomed to fail the Zambians. When you have got 82.2 percent of the Zambians being GenZ, the youth, what future do they have with this kind of leadership?”



