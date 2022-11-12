HH Has Raised Leadership Bar- Musenge

HH HAS RAISED LEADERSHIP BAR, SAYS MUSENGE
President Hakainde Hichilema has raised the bar on the governance system of the country, Mwenya Musenge has said.
Musenge, who is former National Democratic Congress secretary general, says this in itself is a challenge and a wake up call to most opposition political parties that are docile to prove their relevance in the political arena.
Asked by Daily Revelation to elaborate on that, Musenge cited the restoration of the rule of law, respectability to the office of the Head of State, a conducive business environment and the fight against corruption; as some of the areas where President Hichilema has made positive strides.
"Although I don't agree with him on issue of not shifting from Community House to State House, I feel that President Hakainde Hichilema has raised…
Compared to Lungu, Chiluba, and RB, yes he has raised the bar.
He has a long way to be compared to Levy. Levy got rid of corruption, and entire national debt. He was special.
Zambians deserve a lot more than what Hakainde is dishing right now.
Yes Levy was speciaĺ and he did all his good deeds in 6 years! We shall not condemn HH7 for just over a year in office. His current mandate is up to 2026 and surely he has a plan. Give him space to work and at the end we shall compare. So far so good
I agree compared with SATA,lungu , chiluba and RB truly he has raised the bar .on issue of moving to state house they is no law bwana . opposition planning to form an alliance they are just wasting they time,we can not allow you to come and start stealing and promoting tribalism nepotism favoritism cadrism and corruption.