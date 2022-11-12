HH Has Raised Leadership Bar- Musenge

HH HAS RAISED LEADERSHIP BAR, SAYS MUSENGE

President Hakainde Hichilema has raised the bar on the governance system of the country, Mwenya Musenge has said.

Musenge, who is former National Democratic Congress secretary general, says this in itself is a challenge and a wake up call to most opposition political parties that are docile to prove their relevance in the political arena.

Asked by Daily Revelation to elaborate on that, Musenge cited the restoration of the rule of law, respectability to the office of the Head of State, a conducive business environment and the fight against corruption; as some of the areas where President Hichilema has made positive strides.

"Although I don't agree with him on issue of not shifting from Community House to State House, I feel that President Hakainde Hichilema has raised…