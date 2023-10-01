HH has realised how sweet power is hence asking for another term.
A leader who performs well during the the first term in office doesn’t need to plead for another term. When he performs well, the people themselves will ask him to come back and not him pleading with the people. The pleading shows how much he has Failed lamentably to perform in his first term.
Brian Mundubile
Leader of opposition in Parliament and PF Presidential candidate
This chap also. Your ECL forced judges to grant him a third term. What did he expect to achieve,,,?
President HH like any other president is entitled to two 5 year terms only so there’s nothing wrong for president HH standing for his second and last term if he wants and there is nothing like power is sweet because he will not be going against any law of this country. It only becomes a problem if he decides to go against the constitution and want to go for a third term. Why doesn’t Mr. Mundubile want president HH not to stand for a second term which he is legally entitled to?
Some names are coincidental to persons carrying them. Who told this lost mungulu that HH is begging? He is not only entitled but also qualified to go for the second term and the Zambians will make that happen. They know the cause of the hardships they are going through and will not lamp it on him.
Only the ignorant are deceived by cheap PF stupidity.
It’s like Mundubile doesn’t know that President Hichilema will complete his first years in 2026, and that the constitution allows him to go for a second five year term. This is unlike Lungu who had to arm twist the Concourt judges to give him an illegal chance to run for an unconstitutional third term.
Mundubile show know that President Hichilema will run again in 2026.
So it is not that President Hichilema has realised that power is sweet, but the constitution allows him to run a second time in 2026.
Exactly some people even went for an illegal third term but people showed him the way by humiliating him like no one ever before him.