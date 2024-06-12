HH HAS REJUVENATED ECL, SAYS MUKWITA

ZAMBIA’s former Ambassador to Germany, Anthony Mukwita has said President Hakainde Hichilema has rejuvenated and created a political giant in former President Edgar Lungu by his (President Hichilema) continued harassing and vilification of the former head of State.

Mr Mukwita said President Hichilema is responsible of what former President Lungu had become, a dear and popular leader whom Zambians were now calling back to take up the leadership of the country after being heavily disappointed by the incumbent.

“Former President Lungu had retired from politics and for started living a quiet life.

He had no intension of returning to active politics but President Hichilema kept on pocking him…kept on harassing him, accusing him of all sorts of crimes to the extent that the State was ready to break the gate to his residence https://dailynationzambia.com/