HH Has Removed Fired Police Officers From Payroll In Order To Punish Their Children- Nawakwi

HAKAINDE HAS REMOVED FIRED POLICE OFFICERS FROM PAYROLL IN ORDER TO PUNISH THEIR CHILDREN, CHARGES NAWAKWI

Hakainde is a very vindictive man who has fired over 35 police officers and unconstitutionally removed them from the payroll before receiving their dues in order to also punish their children, says FDD leader Edith Nawakwi.

And Nawakwi says there is selective dismissals based on tribal lines in the police service, saying the two officers that were sent to look for the Hatembo’s, one of them with the name from Eastern Province, Phirim has been fired while the one with the name that starts with “Haa” from Southern Province has been maintained, wondering what criteria was used to arrive at the same.

But police deputy public relations officer Danny Mwale said police have an open door policy and Nawakwi can walk in any time to have her concerns addressed with the Inspector General of Police rather than addressing matters in the press.

Nawakwi told Daily Revelation the dismissed police officers have had their names removed from the payroll without receiving their dues, saying that is against the provision in the Republican constitution.

She said the officers just received letters that their contracts had been terminated, which is illegal as they were on pensionable jobs.

“Hakainde is so vindictive that he is even disregarding the law which he swore to uphold and protect. It is clear what the constitution says about civil servants. The saddest part is he removes them from the payroll just before the school fees are due to also punish their children. Even the IG, I don’t know what he thinks because he says he is a Christian. This kind of vindictiveness is very alien from Christ’s teaching,” Nawakwi said.

She said the police officers who were sent to look for the Hatembos when it was reported that they had been abducted, one with an Eastern Province name has been dismissed but the one with a name from Southern