HH has taken Zambia in the champion’s league of poverty – Makebi
By Angela Muchinshi
PF Lawyer Makebi Zulu says when the judiciary is operating against its principles, it raises doubt in the reliability of the system.
And Zulu says President Hakainde Hichilema has taken Zambia in the champion’s league of poverty and corruption… news diggers
HH has taken Zambia in the champion’s league of poverty – Makebi
HH has taken Zambia in the champion’s league of poverty – Makebi
Do you have eyes Makebi? The schools in your constituency were a sorry sight when you were MP. How do you expect to reduce poverty without education and investing in human capital. Lusaka all roads are markets, started during MMD and during PF even rail lines were occupied by markets. If that is not poverty then I don’t know how your brain is wired assuming you have one.