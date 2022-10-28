HH has the laziest Cabinet since 1964- Kasonde Mwenda

HH has the laziest Cabinet since 1964

I am watching ZNBC news and I am wondering why the President and his Cabinet Minister are complaining about their failures.

It is worrisome when the President who said he had a plan to fix is also surprised that there is low productivity in the country. What is his job?

Agriculture is lowest and the Minister is complaining, Copper Mining is lowest and Minister is complaining, Health care is in shambles and the Health Minister is complaining on TV. Who then is supposed to Fix?

They are too lazy and tired, they cant get anything done. I would fire them all and and give the YOUTHS JOBS.

Wherever we want to go our feet shall take us there.

Kasonde Mwenda C

Economic Freedom Fighters-EFF President