HH HAS TRULY PUT ZAMBIA INTO SUPER LEAGUE – MULENGA

Former United Party for National Development-UPND National Youth Chairman for Mobilisation, Chanda Mulenga, says President Hakainde Hichilema has scored major milestones in one year of being Head of State.

Mulenga cites the recruitment of over 30 000 teachers and 11 000 health workers, in addition to clearing outstanding dues for most retirees.

He also points at progress made in negotiating a bail-out package with the International Monetary Fund-IMF, noting that high level talks over debt servicing have been successful.

Mulenga has also applauded Hichilema for ensuring a peaceful environment for every citizen, noting that Zambians can now wear any political regalia of their choice without getting harassed.

He has also acknowledged the increase in Constituency Development Funds (CDF) from 1.6 Million Kwacha to 25.7 Million Kwacha, noting that development has been brought closer to the people.

Mulenga has further applauded Hichilema’s leadership for ensuring that First Quantum Minerals commits to invest 1- point 2 Billion Dollars in Kansanshi mine.

He also notes that it is under Hichilema’s leadership that the European Union and the International Labour Organization signed a 6.5 Million Euros partnership agreement to implement a four-year Skills Development for Increased Employability Programme.

Mulenga has also lauded government over his commitment towards refining the Public Order Act as well as commitment towards saving TAZARA.