HH heads back home from Tanzania ahead of schedule

According to a statement released by foreign affairs minister Stanley Kakubo on Monday, the President was expected to undertake a two days visit to Tanzania.



President Hichilema writes…

Fellow citizens,

Having concluded our State visit to the country of Tanzania at the invitation of Her Excellency President Samia Suluhu Hassan, we have since started off heading back home.



We had great conversations and we are optimistic that this visit will definitely yield positive results.

Thank you for your prayers and may God bless our country.



Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia