HH & His Administration Not Behind Mumbi Phiri’s Delayed Case.

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema and his administration have nothing to do with the prolonged stay of Mumbi Phiri in prison without appearing in court UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has said.

Former PF deputy secretary general, Mumbi Phiri and his co-accused Shabby Chilekwa have not been put on the course list so that they could start appearing in court over the alleged murder of UPND member, Lawrence Banda since they were charged in May, 2022.

Mr. Mweetwa said on ZNBC Sunday interview that reports that Ms. Phiri was behind punished by the UPND for being vocal were not true because she was not one of the fierce critics of President Hichilema and the UPND.

He said Phiri was sober and had never insulted President Hichilema like others did therefore he cannot in any way punish such a person.

Mr. Mweetwa said the delay to put Mumbi Phiri on the cause list so that her case is heard in the courts of law have nothing to do with politics.

He said Ms. Phiri was not the only one whose case was being delayed because there are about 8 UPND inclined young people in Southern province charged with murder who were arrested two years ago during gassing who have not been to court not even for mention.