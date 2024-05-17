HH HOLDS TALKS WITH CHIEFS FROM ALL PROVINCES

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has called on traditional leaders to work with the Government in ensuring that people have food.

President HICHILEMA says the Government and the traditional leaders need to work together to improve the country’s resilience to climate change through irrigation.

The President said this when he met traditional leaders from all the 10 provinces at State House today.

President HICHILEMA said he had requested to have a meeting with the traditional leaders so that they can confer on issues surrounding national development, issues affecting their chiefdoms and drought.

And House of Chiefs Chairperson Chief NKAMBO said the traditional leaders were delighted to have been invited by the President.

He said the chiefs will work with the Government in addressing challenges that President HICHILEMA had alluded to.

The President and the Chiefs later on held private talks.