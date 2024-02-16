HH, HOLOWNIA CONFER

16th February, 2024

President Hakainde Hichilema has held talks with

Speaker of the Polish Parliament, Mr. Szymon Holownia.

This came to light when Mr. Holownia paid a courtesy call on President Hichilema.

President Hichilema and Mr. Holowani held talks of mutual interest between the two nations in which the President thanked Mr. Holownia for the great work he has been doing in Zambia by supporting the Kasisi Orphanage which is managed by Catholic nuns from Poland.

In 2023, President Hichilema held productive bilateral talks with Polish President Andrzej Duda during his state visit to Poland.

The discussions centered on enhancing cooperation between the two nations, particularly in the fields of education and technology.

President Hichilema has prioritised economic diplomacy to drive economic transformation and improve the lives of Zambians.

