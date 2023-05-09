HH IN SCOTLAND

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA is in Edinburgh, Scotland for the second leg of his three nations visit to Europe.

President HICHILEMA is scheduled to hold high level meetings with the Head of the Scottish government, First Minister HUMZA YOUSAF.

President HICHILEMA’s visit to the Scottish capital is aimed at boosting economic, cultural and social ties of mutual benefit between the two countries.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, STANLEY KAKUBO confirmed that bilateral talks between President HICHILEMA and Mr YOUSAF will be held today Tuesday May 9, 2023 and will center on strengthening the existing ties and further enhancing development for the two economies.

The Minister is accompanied by Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister STANLEY KAKUBO, Minister of Finance and National Planning of Zambia SITUMBEKO MUSOKOTWANE and other senior government officials.