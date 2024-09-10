HH incompetent for re-signing same deals he cancelled – Sakwiba Sikota

HH incompetent for re-signing same deals he cancelled – Saki

By Mubanga Mubanga

United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) chairperson Sakwiba Sikota says President Hakainde Hichilema is incompetent for going to China to re-sign the deals he canceled because they were signed under the PF government.

Speaking in an interview with Daily Revelation yesterday, on President Hichilema’s recent trip to China, where he signed a number of deals with the government of China, Sikota wondered why the President was re-signing the same deals he had cancelled.

“No l don’t think it is worth it when you take into consideration that the main thing he went to do is to reverse the cancellation of the contract he had done when he came into office. Majority of those MoU’s (Memorandum of Understanding) were contracts that the PF entered into which he had said were not good immediately he came into office then https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/hh-incompetent-for-re-signing-same-deals-he-cancelled-saki