HH IS A TINPOT DICTATOR – Fred M’membe

A TINPOT DICTATOR, TYRANT

Mr Hakainde Hichilema is destroying our electoral system and the standing of our courts. With Mr Hichilema as President of the Republic and the one appointing and promoting commissioners of the Electoral Commission of Zambia we should forget about free, fair and peaceful elections.

The man has no restraint when it comes to getting what he wants – his will has to prevail at any cost. This is what has happened in the Kwacha and Kabushi parliamentary by-elections teaches us.

Let’s not forget that people had to die, be maimed for him to win last year’s elections and become President. And we haven’t seen the end of that. We are headed for the worst in terms of governance. Such an uncontrolled appetite for power, glory and wealth leads to the worst forms of abuses and tyranny.

He has gotten what he wanted in Kwacha and Kabushi but fyalamutwala kwisa?

We shouldn’t be deceived by his rhetoric about the rule of law, democracy or good governance. He doesn’t mean what he says. And which dictator or tyrant ever said, ‘I am a dictator, I am a tyrant and I don’t like the rule of law and democracy?’ They all talk highly about the rule of law, justice and democracy when they are nothing but tinpot dictators, tyrants.

But no matter what crooked schemes are deployed to win elections nothing in the end can defeat the will of a determined people. Ubucenjeshi bwa nkoko pungwa tasakamana. Ubucenjeshi bumo cimo nokupusa.

Fred M’membe

President of The Socialist Party Zambia