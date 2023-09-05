HH Is An Honest Man Who Understands The Hardships Of The People – Mumba Tebulu

Mumba Tebulu wrote

HH IS AN HONEST MAN WHO UNDERSTANDS THE HARDSHIPS OF THE PEOPLE -TEBULU

The Zambia National Youth Think Tank says the UPND government has made some positive strides in implementing some of its caapaign promises to the Zambian citizens.

ZNYTT Executive Director Mumba Tebulo says the UPND government promised to to end cadrism I the country and create employment, introduce free education among other promises.

Mr. Tebulo acknowledges that two years of the UPND government in power has seen reduced levels of cadrism, over 50 000 jobs created in the public sector as well as achieved the implementation of the free education policy, increased the constituency development fund from 1.6 to 28.3 million kwacha among others.

He says although the cost of living has continued to increase in the country, government has shown political will to ensure that the challenge is addressed as soon as possible.

And Mr. Tebulo says government’s sound policies have also contributed to unlocking foreign investments in the country as witness from the 1.3 billion dollars injected in kansanshi S3 project by first quantum minerals among others.

He is optimistic that the honesty shown by President Hakainde Hichilema when he acknowledged the high cost of living shows just how concerned the head of state is over the current situation.

He has since appealed to government to work with stakeholders to put in place deleberate measures aimed at ensuring that the challenges that the country is currently facing among them the high cost of living are addressed.