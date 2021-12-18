President Hakainde Hichilema is an innocent man who is being crucified for the sins of the PF, says Zambia’s former High Commissioner to Australia George Zulu.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Amb Zulu said the $1.4 billion IMF deal which has brought about conditions such as the hiked fuel and soon electricity hikes, was unavoidable as the PF got this country into reckless debts for which they were trying to crucify the President.

Amb Zulu said unlike his predecessor, President Hichilema was honest enough to take on the tough decision of telling Zambians that the country was going to pass through “some strong weather” which will be uncomfortable with the aim of stabilising matters in the country.

He said how long the country will take to get through the rough period will also depend largely on the people’s attitude towards what the government is trying to do.

“He’s an innocent man who is being crucified for the sins of PF, and it’s them who are crucifying him. Let’s take off politics from this. The problem was caused by the PF. So it must take somebody to solve it, and unfortunately that person is HH,” Amb Zulu said.

On arguments that the government could have gotten the much needed revenue from the mines rather than squeezing its own citizens with high electricity and fuel prices, Amb Zulu said it would have been irresponsible for the government to create more instability into a sector that was the country’s mainstay and risking the country even further, following the instability created by the PF with their advances against Mopani for instance, and the shady deals that were happening there.

He urged people to trust the intentions of the President and his government. https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/hh-is-an-innocent-man-being-crucified-for-pfs-sins-says-amb-zulu/