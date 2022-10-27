HH is being Ditactorial on NAPSA, Zambia is not his kiosk (kantemba)- Kasonde Mwenda



Kasonde Mwenda

HH is being Ditactorial on NAPSA, Zambia is not his kiosk (kantemba)

Yes NAPSA needs REFORM because the current pension scheme is a rip-off on contributors. However, President Hakainde Hichilema has not Consulted the people of Zambia or done any listening on how they want the NAPSA reformed since no research has been done because the last National wide inquiry on pensions was the 1983 Basil Kabwe inquiry and no such recommendation was passed. HH has not done any inquiry. These things he is politicking with are not tried and rested concepts and are not the voice of the people of Zambia. That is not how to govern is a civilised democracy unless you’re a dictator.

The the UPND is reforming a wrong part of the NAPSA Act because the anticipated NAPSA withdraws if not well planned risks causing a BANK RUN which will have a contagion effect on our domestic Banks and cause an economic crisis out of liquidity decifits. We advise the government to rethink this reform, consult widely or better just reintroduce the threshold Lumpsum pension scheme.

We advise the President to learn to consult and build concensus when handling matter of grave national importance because Zambia is bigger than all of us and governance is not a one man show.

When our economy collapse we will all suffer so let him put the country above self and learn to be advised.

Wherever we want to go our feet shall take us there

Kasonde Mwenda C

Economic Freedom Fighters-EFF President