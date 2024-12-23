HH is bent on being a dictator, charges Muhabi

By Mubanga Mubanga

Zambia We Want (ZWW) spokesperson Muhabi Lungu says the opposition should get worried because President Hakainde Hichilema is bent on being a dictator.

Reacting to the Kawambwa by-elections which the UPND won, Lungu said the opposition should know that President Hichilema was bent on being a dictator.

“Are we worried as the opposition? Of course we are worried. Because clearly it means that instead of us dealing with him as an opponent in a democratic system, we are dealing with a person who is bent on being a dictator in a dictatorial system,” Lungu said. “So he will arrest https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/hh-is-bent-on-being-a-dictator-charges-muhabi/