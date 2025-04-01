HH is brave and can do an undoable – Prophet Seer1

Prophet Seer1



Muchende!

Man is full of action. He’s a Bee, he stings when you think you are untouchable.

Man is fearless. The only President that had the balls to fire his key minister and key staff was Sata when he fired Wynter and Kaizer Zulu but today HH has done it.

Who would have thought that HH would be so brave to fire Garry, his closest and most powerful Minister.

I think we judged HH too early, the guy is brave and can do an undoable.

If you a true praise singer, let us gather here and thank President HH for showing that he is willing to fight against corruption by firing Garry.

Seer1