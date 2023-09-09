HH IS CHILDISH…He risk being jailed if he contnues attending church services without police permit- Charity Katanga

Throwback when PF was in power

HH IS CHILDISH-SAYS CHARITY KATANGA

“HH risks being jailed if he contnues attending church services without police permit”, she said.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga has described the behaviour of UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema of going to church wthout police permit as as childish.

Speaking this afternoon in an interview in Ndola, Ms Katanga warned that the UPND Leader risks being sent to jail if he continues attending church services without getting express permission from the Police.

She disclosed that the police will next week summon HH to explain why he decided to abrogate the law by attending Church services at Catholic mass service in Ndola without getting permission from her officers.

“He is childish, a mature person knows he needs to get permission before attending church services”, she said.