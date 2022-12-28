HH Is Creating Impression He Does Not Believe In- Kambwili

HH IS CREATING IMPRESSION HE DOES NOT BELIEVE IN, SAYS KAMBWILI

Chishimba Kambwili says President Hakainde Hichilema is trying to create an impression he does not believe in by repealing the defamation of the president law while maintaining the cyber security law in the statute books, saying it is like calling a dog while holding a whip in the hand.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Kambwili said Zambia had a problem with a President who does not know what he stands for, saying there was no way he could remove the defamation law from the penal code and leave the current cyber security law which contained a similar clause on hate speech against the President.

He argued that President Hichilema had come up with the defamation repeal “stunt” in order to draw attention away from the many sufferings Zambians are enduring in the high cost of living, high fuel prices and electricity connect fees and the disastrous fertilizer distribution, which he said will bring untold suffering in the coming year.

“You cannot on one hand remove the statute that deals… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/hh-is-creating-impression-he-does-not-believe-in-says-kambwili/